New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Afghanistan by 8 wickets in their last Super 12 stage match held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai. With this win, New Zealand knocked out the chances of both Afghanistan and India from the much-speculated tournament.

After producing a clinical all-round performance on Sunday, this is the third time after the years 2007 and 2016 that New Zealand has made it to the semi-finals in T20 World Cup.

Riding on a fighting fifty by Najibullah Zadran (73 off 48), Afghanistan posted a respectable 124/8 in 20 overs.

While Zadran was the lone warrior for Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib (15) and Mohammad Nabi (14) also chipped in with cameos while Trent Boult 3-17 and Tim Southee 2-24 were the main wicket-takers for the Black Caps.

In reply, all four New Zealand batters - Martin Guptill (28), Daryl Mitchell (17), Kane Williamson (40 not out), Devon Conway (36 not out) made small but vital contributions and helped their side chase the target quite comfortably in 18.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Rashid Khan (1/27) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/31) were the wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Here's a brief look at the scores

Afghanistan 124/8 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 73; Trent Boult 3-17, Tim Southee 2-24) against New Zealand 125/2 in 18.1 overs (Kane Williamson 40 not out, Devon Conway 36 not out; Rashid Khan 1/27)

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal