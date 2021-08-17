ICC T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for the marquee tournament to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.

Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 in their Group B clash in Dubai, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The marquee tournament will get underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 and the final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

The first match will be played between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17 in Round 1 Group B encounter. Meanwhile, Scotland and Bangladesh from Group B will clash in the second match.

Group A teams Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 stage

Super 12 stage, which is the second round of the event, will start in Abu Dhabi on October 23 with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Meanwhile, old foes England and Australia will face each other in Dubai on October 30. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Group 2 will see heavyweights India and Pakistan lock horns in a mega clash in Dubai on October 24 at 6 pm local time. Pakistan will then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26.

Afghanistan will begin their campaign on 25 October at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Semi-finals

The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be held in Dubai on November 11. The ICC has announced that both the semi-finals will have reserve days.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - The Final

The summit clash of the tournament will be held in Dubai on November 14 and it will also have one reserve day.

