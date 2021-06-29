“The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers,” ICC said in an official statement.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The venue for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted from India to the UAE and Oman, with the tournament set to run from 17th October to 14th November, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. BCCI will continue to be the hosts of the event, ICC statement added.

“The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers,” ICC said in an official statement on Tuesday.

ICC acknowledged that the tournament was originally set to be staged in India, "but had to be shifted, given the consequences of the second wave of Covid-19 on the country".

T-20 World Cup 2021: four venues to host mega event

The ICC statement added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will remain the hosts of the event. The tournament will take place across four venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. Three venues will be in the UAE whereas one will be in Oman, namely,Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, Oman.

Looking forward to create a spectacle: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that the Board is looking forward to create a spectacle by hosting the mega event in the UAE and Oman. "The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman," Sourav Ganguly said. "We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle." he added.

ICC also informed that the eight teams competing in the preliminary stage of T-20 World Cup are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on 14 November.

