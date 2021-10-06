New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket fans across the globe are waiting for the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after which the much-awaited ICC T20I World Cup will kick off from October 19. The T20I World Cup this year is going to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the qualifiers will be held in the first phase, the group stage of the tournament is set to begin on October 23.



As per the schedule, the warm-up matches will be held on October 18 and 20, with each of the eight teams, who had qualified directly for the group stage of the tournament, playing two matches each. The top eight teams have already qualified for the Super 12 round and during this period those teams will be doing warm-up matches. The warm-up matches will be played only on two days i.e. 18 and 20 October, with four matches each day.



India to face England and Australia:



Team India will compete against England and Australia in its two warm-up matches. Whereas, Pakistan will face challenges from defending champions West Indies and South Africa before facing their arch-rivals in the Super 12 round. Australia and England will face New Zealand in their other warm-up match. With the practice session going on, all the teams will have a great scope to focus on and improve their performance in order to claim the trophy.



Check the full schedule here:



Monday 18 October - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi



1st match - Afghanistan vs South Africa - 3:30 pm



2nd match - New Zealand vs Australia - 7:30 am



Monday 18 October - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai



3rd match - Pakistan vs West Indies - 3:30 pm



4th match - India vs England - at 7:30 pm



Wednesday 20 October - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi



5th Match - England vs New Zealand - 3:30 pm



6th match - South Africa vs Pakistan - at 7:30 pm



Wednesday 20 October - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai



Match 7 - India vs Australia - 3:30 pm



Match 8 - Afghanistan vs West Indies - 7:30 pm

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen