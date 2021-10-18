New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited sports festival ICC T20 World Cup 2021 year is finally here. After witnessing the Indian players playing for different teams in IPL, it is time for some action in the blue jersey. Before the start of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India will play two warm-up games ahead of its titanic clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. In the T20 World Cup 2021, India will firstly play warm-up matches and the first match of the team in blue is against England.

The Virat Kohli-led team India will be up against Eoin Morgan's led England on Monday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Although the game is just a warm-up, it will play an important role for team Indians to decide on their playing eleven and also provide a check to the forms of all the players in the team. To witness the fiery competition between the two, check here when and where to catch the live-action.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India vs England warm-up match- When

India's first warm-up match against England will be played on October 18, which will be a night game at Dubai International Stadium.

India vs England - Time

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs England -Where and How to watch

India warm-up games will be aired by Star Sports Network on October 18 on channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and the website at 7:30 pm.

Also after the match against England on October 18, Indians will play against Australia on October 20 for their second warm-up match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Have a look at squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Posted By: Ashita Singh