New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In ICC T20I World Cup 2021, India will play its second warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday, October 20. Virat Kohli-led India had defeated England in the first warm-up match on Monday. India chased down the 189-run target with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Australia too won their first warm-up match against New Zealand. In a thriller match, chasing 159 for the win, Australia finished in the last over with a ball to spare. Both the teams are beaming with their and this game between the two will provide a perfect opportunity to carry the momentum on. To witness the fiery competition between the two, check here when and where to catch the live-action.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Australia warm-up match- When

India's second warm-up match against Australia will be played on October 20, which will be a day game at Dubai International Stadium.

India vs Australia - Time

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia -Where and How to watch

India warm-up game, Ind vs Aus will be aired by Star Sports Network on October 20 on channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and the website at 3:00 pm.

Also after the match against Australia on October 20, India will play against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the first official match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 on October 24, 2021.

Have a look at squads of both sides:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins

Posted By: Ashita Singh