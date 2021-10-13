New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI on Wednesday, October 13 has announced Shardul Thakur as the replacement of Axar Patel in the main squad for T20 World 2021. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of standby players.

While the BCCI did not specify a reason for the change in the squad, it has been speculated that the replacement has been because of the uncertainty around Hardik Pandya, who hasn't yet resumed bowling, and bringing Shardul in will provide an alternative to the Indian Cricket Team in the upcoming world cup.

BCCI also announced cricketers will join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and K. Gowtham.

India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. After the upcoming T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli will be stepping down as the side's captain in the shortest format.

Earlier, today BCCI released the official jersey for the short format cricket. The Indian Cricket team will sport the new jersey inspired by Billion fans in the warm-up matches and in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now, India's updated squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami. Which also includes Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

