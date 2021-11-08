New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Team India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has achieved a new milestone in a match against Namibia on Monday and became only the third batsman in the history of T20I cricket to score 3000 runs. Rohit Sharma was 18 runs short when he opened in today's match and achieved the feat with a boundary off Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann. Rohit raced off quickly after his catch was dropped off.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill and India's Rohit Sharma with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively.

Rohit took a total of 108 innings to attain the 3000-run mark. He started his white-ball career as a middle-order and only started opening the innings in 2013. After that, there was no looking back for him since then and the right-handed batsman continues to retain the top spot.

Rohit is the most obvious successor of the T20I captaincy after Virat played his last match as a captain today. Vice-captain's tally of 3007* runs includes 4 centuries, most by any batsman. He averages 32.41 and has struck at 139.41.

India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in the Group 2 match. Rohit Sharma after achieving the feat sailed to complete a half-century in a match against Namibia. However, lost his wicket after scoring 56 runs in a chase of 133.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India. For Namibia, David Wiese and Stephan Baard played knocks of 26 and 21 runs respectively and no batter from their side crossed the 30-run mark.

