AUS vs SA: ICC Rates Gabba Pitch 'Below Average' After Two-Day Test

(Photo: @ICC Twitter)

International Cricket Council has rated the Gabba's pitch 'below average' which hosted the first Test between Australia and South Africa which ended in two days.

Australia won the Test match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but the pitch at the Gabba came severely under fire. A green top, the contest between the two sides was over under two days, with 34 wickets falling in this duration.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships," ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson said.

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," he added.

The venue has also received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates five demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

The pitch was criticised by many, including South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, who said, "I don’t think that was a very good Test wicket."

The second Test of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

Earlier this month, Rawalpindi's pitch received 'below average' rating as mammoth runs were scored on it from day one.

England managed to win the match by 74 runs after posting 657 in the first innings off which 500 came on an opening day as the visitors became the first side to do so in red-ball cricket.

There was no assistance for bowlers on the track as a total of 1,768 runs were scored during the course of the match.