New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, India opener KL Rahul has jumped 18 ranks to reach the 31st position in the list. He gained this jump, after his Player-of-the-Match effort that helped India defeat South Africa by 113 runs at Centurion in the first Test and India took a 1-0 lead.

Rahul, who is currently captaining India in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in place of an injured Virat Kohli got his career-best eighth position in the rankings when he struck 123 in November 2017 as India became the first Asian team to win a Test match at the venue while gaining important points in the WTC points table.

Apart from Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane also gained up to two places to 25th in the latest update that is carried out on Wednesdays each week.

Meanwhile, Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are other Indians to move up the rankings.

Bumrah was up three spots to ninth after finishing with five wickets in the match while Shami's eight wickets, including a five-for in the first innings, saw him move up two places to 17th.

For the Proteas, captain and opener Dean Elgar has progressed two spots to 14th after a fighting 77 in the second innings, while Temba Bavuma was up 16 places to 39th for his scores of 52 and 35 not out.

South African Player, Kagiso Rabada, who grabbed seven scalps, has advanced one place to sixth position while his fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has gained 16 slots and is 30th on the list after finishing with eight wickets in the match.

Debutant left-arm fast bowler Marco Jensen entered the rankings with 97th position in the ICC Men's Test Player rankings.

(With PTI Inputs)

