ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Climbs To Second Spot; Spinner Rajeshwari Rises In Women's T20I Bowling List

IN THE latest ICC T20I Rankings, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to the second spot and the top spot has been occupied by England's Sophie Ecclestone in the latest bowling rankings announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old off- Indian spinner, leading the wicket-takers list in the ongoing Women's T20I Tri-series in South Africa with nine scalps, has reduced the England left-arm spinner's lead to just 26 rating points.

Deepti (737 points) moved up one spot, while South African left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has picked four wickets in the Tri-series, also climbed a spot to occupy the third place with 732 points.

Now, if the duo continue their form, they could take Sophie's top spot ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled in South Africa from February 10.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of movement inside the top 10 among bowlers this week, with Australia pacer Megan Schutt (up six places to fifth) and England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt (up two spots to sixth) also gaining spots.

In the same rankings, India spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad moved up four places to 14th overall. In comparison, Australia duo Alana King (up 12 places to 17th) and Darcie Brown (up eight spots to 26th) caught the eye following good performances during their recent series against Pakistan.

Australia right-hander Tahlia McGrath maintained a healthy buffer at the top in the T20I batting rankings, with classy South Africa top-order performer Laura Wolvaardt among the biggest movers behind her.

Laura improved four places to ninth on the back of her strong start to the Tri-series against India and the West Indies, while teammate Tazmin Brits jumped 10 spots to 18th after an impressive half-century last week. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews moved four places to 22nd overall on the updated T20I rankings for batters.

The only change inside the top-10 in the list for all-rounders saw Australia veteran Ellyse Perry take the 10th spot from Tahila following a half-century against Pakistan.