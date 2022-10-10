ICC Player Of Month: Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Woman To Bag Award, Pakistan's Rizwan Gets Men's Honour

Indian Women's team player Harmanpreet Kaur has been named ICC player of the month in the women's category for the month of September while, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has clinched the ICC Player of the Month award in the men's category, ICC announced on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur has become India's first winner of the ICC Women's Player of the Month thanks to her leading role in her team's first ODI series victory in England since 1999.

The India skipper was at her brilliant best during the ODI series, scoring 221 runs across the three matches, maintaining a strike rate of 103.47 and only being dismissed once. She displayed control and poise in the first match of the series at Hove, and her 74 not out helped her side chase down England's total of 228 at a canter to win by seven wickets.

Kaur claimed her inaugural win by overcoming compatriot Smriti Mandhana and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

On winning the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September, Kaur commented: "It was great to be nominated for the award and to win it is an amazing feeling. To come out as a winner when being nominated alongside Smriti and Nigar is very humbling. I have always taken immense pride in representing my country and achieving the historic ODI series win in England will remain a landmark moment in my career."

"The game of cricket is blessed to have some of the finest athletes on the sporting circuit and to be chosen the ICC Women's Player of the Month amongst them is a special recognition for me as an individual and the captain of the Indian cricket team," she added.

Meanwhile, in a highly competitive field, Pakistan's Rizwan secured his first-ever ICC Men's Player of the Month crown after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September and sees him overcome fellow nominees Cameron Green (Australia) and Axar Patel (India) to the prize.

The Pakistan star has amassed a mammoth 553 runs from ten T20Is, covering performances in the Men's Asia Cup and the subsequent home T20I series against a touring England side. With an eye-catching batting average of 69.12 during the month, the talismanic opener also registered seven half-centuries to illustrate why he sits atop the ICC Men's T20I batter rankings.

Reacting to claiming the latest ICC Men's Player of the Month crown, Rizwan commented: "I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award."

"I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia. I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by floods and climate change. Hopefully, this will bring smiles on their faces," he added.