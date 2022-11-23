ICC ODI Team Rankings: England Lose Top Spot To New Zealand After Series Defeat Against Australia

England went into the series as No. 1 ODI but slipped to the second spot following a 3-0 defeat against Australia. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

England have lost their No.1 spot to New Zealand in the latest ICC ODI team rankings released on Wednesday following their 3-0 series defeat against Australia.

10 days ago, England have lifted their second T20 World Cup title at Melbourne Cricket Ground by defeating Pakistan in the final. England are the only team to have both ODI and T20I titles simultaneously.

In a shocking series, the Three Lions suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series in Down Under and lost the numero uno spot in the 50-over format.

"New Zealand have now regained the No.1 status in the ODI Team Rankings chart," International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a release.

Before the start of the series, England sat comfortably on top with 119 rating points, five clear of New Zealand. However, three successive defeats resulted in them losing six points, eventually falling behind New Zealand (114) with 113.

Australia's wonderful performance was rewarded too. They jumped a place, moving to fourth with 112 rating points, displacing Pakistan, who have 107. This meant that Australia and India are now level on rating points, with the latter having more points in total.

India are at No.3 with a 112 rating points, and 3802 overall points; Australia on No.4 with 112 and 3572 respectively.

England will get their next opportunity to reclaim the top spot when they face South Africa for a three-match series away from home in January 2023.