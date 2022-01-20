New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: ICC on Thursday announced ICC ODI Team of the year 2021 for the Men and Women's Team. Veteran India players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were featured in the ICC 'ODI Team of the Year' for women after they extended their consistent run in international cricket. However, no Indian player was named for ICC ODI Men's team of the year.

ICC ODI Women's Team of the year:

The ICC Team of the Year recognizes the achievements of exceptional players who were impressed with their on-field exploits in a calendar year and 39-year-old Raj, the veteran India batter and captain is a perfect example for that. She has amassed the same number of runs as England opener Tammy Beaumont and at exactly the same average.

But her 503 runs came when the Indian team struggled as a unit, making her contribution even more important. She didn't score any century this year but made a total of six half-centuries.

Long-time pace spearhead Goswami, who is also 39, is still proving herself to be a force to reckon with. With 340 ODI scalps, Jhulan, who is also an ICC Women's Cricket of the Award winner, leads the tally for most wickets in the international arena.

Raj and Goswami are the only two Indian players to have featured in the side captained by England skipper Heather Knight.

ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (c, England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies).

ICC Men's ODI Team of 2021:

After going unrepresented in the ICC's men's 'T20 Team of the Year' due to a disastrous World Cup campaign in the UAE, no Indian player featured in the global body's 'ODI Team of the Year' which features two players from minnows Ireland.

Incidentally, the team also doesn't have any Australian, English, New Zealand, or West Indies, players.

The team, which has Pakistan's Babar Azam as its captain, has two Pakistanis including Fakhar Zaman.

ICC's Men's ODI Team of the Year: Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh and Dushmantha Chameera.

Posted By: Ashita Singh