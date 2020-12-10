Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI ranking for Batsmen, while Rohit Sharma ranked second despite missing the ODI series against Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI ranking for Batsmen, while Rohit Sharma ranked second despite missing the ODI series against Australia.

Kohli has scored two half-centuries in ODI series against Australia even as the the men in blue lost the series 2-1. Hardik Pandya, who fell short of centuries twice, broke into the top 50 spot for the first time.

India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved to the third spot in the bowlers ranking. Bumrah was expensive in ODI series against Australia and had remained wicketless inside the powerplay in the first two matches. With 772 points, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult topped the list, followed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam ranked third in the batsman list, while two Australian players -- David Warner, and Aaron Finch -- made it to the top 10. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan topped the all-rounder rankings with 373 points. He is followed by Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi and England's Chris Wokes and Ben Stokes respectively. India's Ravindra Jadeja found the eighth spot.

🔸 One 💯, two fifties

🏏 249 runs at 83



Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was the top run-scorer in the #AUSvIND ODIs, has moved into the top five in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2ZSH5fDCW — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

India had lost the ODI series against Australia, though had squared things in the T20 series. The two top teams will play the first test of the Border Gavaskar series on December 17. Last week, Kohli and KL Rahul had climbed a spot each in the ICC Men's T20I ranking to grab the 8th and 3rd spot respectively. The Indian skipper had scored 134 runs in the series, while Rahul had an inimpressive outings in two of the three matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja