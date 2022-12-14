ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Jumps To Eighth Spot, Ishan Kishan Rises To 37 In Batters List

India's ace batter Virat Kohli has moved up two spots to the eighth position in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday. In the rankings for batters, young opener Ishan Kishan rocketed 117 spots to 37th place.

Virat Kohli has been rewarded for scoring his first ODI hundred in more than three years in a match against Bangladesh recently, while Kishan made huge gains following his fastest ODI double-century in the same match.

The former India captain had scored a 91-ball 113 in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday. It was his first hundred in the 50-over format since August 2019.

"Kohli has moved up two places to eighth position after scoring 113 in the final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram, while Shreyas Iyer has advanced from 20th to 15th with a score of 82 in the second match of the series in Dhaka," ICC said in its release.

"Left-handed opener Ishan Kishan, who recorded the fastest ODI double-century in the final match, has rocketed 117 places to 37th position. Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah is up two places to 35th.The bowlers to gain from the two ODIs in Bangladesh include Shakib al Hasan (up one place to eighth) for the home side and fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (up four places to 22nd) for India. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz has moved up three places to third in the all-rounders’ list," the ICC statement said.

Meanwhile, for bowlers, Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj gained four places to 22nd in the ODI ranking for India, while Bangladesh spin allrounder Shakib al Hasan was up one place to eighth.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz has moved up three places to third in the all-rounders' list.

In the Test rankings, Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne consolidated his position at the top with a career-best 937 rating points after compiling his third three-figure knock in the two-match series against the West Indies. Smith is second in that list with 947 rating points, while Ricky Ponting (fifth with 942) is the third Australian in the top 10.

Travis Head is back in the top 10 after his Player of the Match effort of 175 and 38 not out helped record a 419-run win over the West Indies to consolidate his team's top position in the WTC points table.

Head has gained six slots to reach the seventh position, in the process overtaking the India pair of Rohit Sharma (10th) and Virat Kohli (12th) among others.