New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the latest ICC Men'sODI Rankings released on Wednesday, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has edged closer to former India Captain Virat Kohli after the first ODI between India and West Indies. With that, Rohit Sharma stands third in the elite list of batters while Virat Kohli stands firmly on the Second spot.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam still holds the top position in the list of ICC ODI batters. Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.

Shai Hope lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings after the first ODI against India. Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the batting rankings as a result.

Check full ICC Men's ODI Rankings here:

🔹 Babar Azam still at the top

🔹 Rohit Sharma closes in on Virat Kohli

🔹 Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root sneak into the top 10



Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continued to hold onto the top two spots, but Rohit Sharma, with 807 rating points after his fifty in the first ODI of the series against West Indies, is sneaking in on Virat Kohli, who is at No.2 in the ODI Batting Rankings with 828 rating points.

There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, but Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI against India, went up four places in the all-rounder rankings to get into the top 20.

ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings, here:

1 Trent Boult 737

2 Josh Hazlewood 709

3 Chris Woakes 700

4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 697

5 Mehedi Hasan 692

6 Matt Henry 691

7 Jasprit Bumrah 686

8 Mitchell Starc 652

9 Shakib Al Hasan 650

10 Andy McBrine 646

Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.

Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.

