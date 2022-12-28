ICC Nominates Renuka, Yastika For Women's Emerging Cricketer Of Year Award

Indian women's cricket stars Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia were nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award with two other international stars as announced on Wednesday.



The Indian players were nominated along with Australian Darcie Brown and Alice Capsey from England as per the ICC website.

Renuka Singh, 26, has generated a lot of noise as a result of her meteoric rise during a hectic year for the India team.



In just 29 matches across the two white-ball forms in 2022, the right-arm claimed 40 wickets for her nation, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jhulan Goswami.





Renuka was very effective in the ODI game, taking 18 wickets at just 14.88 per game, eight of which came in two matches against England and seven of which came in India's series versus Sri Lanka.



Eight wickets were taken by Renuka during the seven T20I matches she played in during the year, and her performances at the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup demonstrated that she is no coward when it comes to tournament play. In 11 games, she took 17 wickets for an economy of just 5.21. Renuka will probably be one of India's most dependable bowlers in the future because of her ability to swing the ball or generate deviation off the surface.



A reliable performer in the 50-over format, Bhatia, 22, provided a number of solid performances that laid the groundwork for India's middle order in 2022.



Prior to her impressive half-centuries against Australia and Bangladesh, Bhatia posted scores of 41 and 31 in the run-up to the Cricket World Cup.



Bhatia went on to get another fifty in the second ODI of India's away series against England in Hove, and he will undoubtedly continue to appear on the roster for India.

Her 24 international wickets in 2022 are evidence that Danice Brown, the spearhead for Australia, is slowly realising her ability to break speed hurdles in the Women's game.



Brown began the dramatic Test match between Australia and England by taking a wicket in each innings. She then switched her attention to the ODI series as part of the Women's Ashes, taking 4/34 to completely destroy the long-time rival in Adelaide.



With two three-wicket hauls against New Zealand and India on the way to the team's trophy-winning campaign, Brown mimicked the performance at the Cricket World Cup.



Brown has been a reliable performer in the shorter format, picking up wickets in 10 of her 13 games, including all but one of Australia's Commonwealth Games campaign.



At the age of 17, Alice Capsey made her international cricket debut for England. She did it with style, scoring 119 runs in her first three T20I appearances at a strike rate of well over one run per ball.



In order to secure a solid start to her team's home Commonwealth Games campaign, she scored two of those runs early on, including a half-century off only 37 balls against South Africa.



Capsey continued to score runs during England's home T20I series against India, and soon after received an ODI call-up.



The right-hander's aggressiveness at the start of the innings will be a defining characteristic of English cricket for years to come, and as her career progresses, her off-spin work will undoubtedly be used more frequently.