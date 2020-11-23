Hasan Raza, who played seven Tests and 16 ODIs between 1996 and 2005, holds the record of being the youngest to play international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Few days back, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new rule whereby a player must be at least 15 years old to be eligible to play at the international level. The rule will be applicable for Men’s, Women’s as well as U-19 cricket. Earlier, there was no bar on the age of a cricketer to play any form of international cricket.

This new rule has made a record held by a Pakistani cricketer unbroken forever. Hasan Raza, who played seven Tests and 16 ODIs between 1996 and 2005, holds the record of being the youngest to play international cricket. The right-handed batsman made his Test debut when he was 14 years and 227 days old.

“The ICC has done the right thing. I am not saying this because my record is intact, but I believe that players become mentally strong and mature after the age of fifteen. It is also good from the safety point of view that players play as they mature,” Raza said while speaking to a Bangladesh cricket website.

Talking about his early days in international cricket, Raza said: “While I was playing for Pakistan, West Indies Courtney Walsh, who had taken 400 Test wickets, was also playing. He was very fast and it was really tough for a young batsman to play him.”

“Yes, I was invited to make my debut early. This was because my performance in school attracted the attention of the selectors. Wasim Akram was my first Test captain and the test cap was given to me by Mushtaq Mohammad, whose record (15 years 124 days) was broken by me after 38 years,” he added.

On November 19, the ICC introduced a minimum age policy for players to play international cricket and according to that, the cricketer must be 15-year-old to play the game globally.

"The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all cricket including ICC events, bilateral cricket and U19 cricket. To play in any form of men's, women's or U19 international cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15," ICC said in a release.

However, in exceptional circumstances, boards could apply to ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for the respective country.

"In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player's playing experience and mental development and well-being demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket," it added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta