New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India became the number one ranked Test team after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match series.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

Virat Kohli's side is now three points ahead of second-placed New Zealand in the ICC Test Rankings. While Australia is in third place with 108 points.

Currently, India has 124 points while New Zealand has 121 points.

England is in the fourth spot with 107 points. Both Australia and England will have a chance to improve their ranking as they lock horns in the five-match Ashes.

Earlier, before the Test series between India and New Zealand, India was at the second position with 119 rating in 25 matches while New Zealand was at 126 rating in 22 matches.

Meanwhile, after beating New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test of the 2-match test series at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game.

Now for the next game, BCCI has confirmed that India will tour South Africa amid the Omicron threat, but it will be a delayed tour, comprising of the Test and ODI series starting December 26; the T20I series will be played later.

