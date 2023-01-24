ICC Men's ODI Rankings: India Rises To Top With Series Win Over New Zealand

INDIA has leapt to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following their win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. India’s victory over New Zealand in Indore completed a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

ICC on Tuesday in its latest release said that India won the first ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad by 12 runs, while their seamers helped them to an eight-wicket win at Raipur in the second game.

And the third and final win means they have now moved to the summit of the Men’s ODI Rankings.

A brilliant 212-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) set India up for a giant first-innings score of 385/9 in the first innings in Indore.

A late flurry from Hardik Pandya (54) and Shardul Thakur (25) helped boost the total, and the pair also played a key role with the ball.

Pandya bowled dangerous opener Finn Allen with just the second delivery of the chase, and Thakur picked up three quickfire wickets in the middle overs – including two in two balls – to effectively end New Zealand’s chances.

Even a stunning century from Kiwi opener Devon Conway wasn’t enough to deny India the win. Meanwhile, England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to the fourth spot.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

But the latest result means that India is now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia moves up into third place with 112 rating points. New Zealand have 111 rating points.

If England manages to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they’ll displace India as the table toppers in the Men’s ODI rankings.