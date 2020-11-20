In a statement, the ICC said that a player must now be at least 15-year-old to play in any form of men's, women's or under-19 international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a significant decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a "minimum age policy" for players to play international cricket to "improve safeguarding of players".

In a statement, the apex body which governors cricket across the world announced that a player must now be at least 15-year-old to play in any form of men's, women's or under-19 international cricket.

It, however, said that cricket boards can allow a player under the age of 15 to play for their respective country in "exceptional circumstances".

"In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player's playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket," the ICC said in a press release.

Earlier, the ICC had fixed no age restrictions on a player to play international cricket.

ICC alters points system for World Test Championship

The ICC, meanwhile, has amended the points table system for the World Test Championship due to the coronavirus crisis. Following the amendment, India has now slipped to the second spot at the World Test Championship points table.

Australia is now at the top position with 82.22 per cent points while England is in the third position with 60.83 per cent points.

"Both the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and doesn't disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches though no fault of their own," the ICC said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma