ICC 'Glitch' Strikes! India Go Back To No.2 In Test Ranking As Australia Take Top Spot Again

Indian Cricket Team lost their number 1 test ranking within hours as Australia become the number one team again as per the 'latest' update on the website. Earlier in the day, the ICC website displayed India (115) as no.1 team above Australia (111) in the ranking as they became the top-ranked team in all formats.

However, there is another 'update' now which displayed Australia back on top with 126 points in comparison to India, who are placed on 2nd spot with 115 points. Before the update, Team India received best wishes from cricket fans and experts but now they are forced to retract due to this glitch.

All in a matter of couple of hours. : )



Pic 1: Test ranking on ICC's official website today afternoon.



Pic 2: Test ranking on ICC's official website now.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCRPXybylJ — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 15, 2023

India recently became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

The Rohit Sharma led side will need to win the second Test against Australia in Delhi, which starts on February 16, to stay on top of the Test rankings and also move a step closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June. They need to win the series 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

India had beaten Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma making key contributions.