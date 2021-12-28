New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India off-spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday shortlisted as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021 award.

Besides Ashwin, England skipper Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne were the others to be nominated for the prestigious ICC Awards.

"One of India's greatest match-winners in the longest format, R Ashwin again asserted his authority as one of the world's finest spinners in 2021. Apart from his wizardry with the ball, Ashwin also made invaluable contributions with the bat," the ICC said in a release.

The winner of the ICC Men's Test Player of 2021 award will be announced on January 24.

Ashwin started the year on a high, scoring a patient 128-ball 29 against Australia in the Sydney Test. So far, the 35-year-old from Chennai has picked 52 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and also contributed 337 runs with the bat at 28.08 with one century in the last year.

Know more about the nominations for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021 award 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2021

He had also picked up four wickets in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand on a seam-friendly wicket in Southampton.

ICC Awards 2021 Details:

The ICC Awards will comprise a total of 13 individual recognitions in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men's and women's cricket.

The other individual categories include Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men's Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year, Men and Women ODI Cricketer of the Year, Men and Women T20I Cricketer of the Year, Emerging men's Cricketer of the Year, Emerging women's Cricketer of the Year, Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Spirit of Cricket Award and Umpire of the Year.

"The nominees for each of the first seven categories will be announced from 28 December to 31 December," ICC said.

"Each of those seven categories will have a shortlist of four nominees, comprising players who have had the most impactful performances in the period under consideration -- January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021."

The apex body said that "the winners for each category will be announced in January", while "the official ICC Teams of the Year are set to be announced on 17 and 18 January."

Posted By: Ashita Singh