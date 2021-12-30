New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday nominated Indian Opener Smriti Mandhana as one of the four nominees for the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year. ICC also nominated England cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and Ireland's Gaby Lewis for the same recognition.

In a year that saw India win only two of the nine T20Is, Smriti Mandhana was one of their few bright spots. She played a major role in the first of the two wins, smashing 48 off just 28 balls against South Africa, chasing 113 in the final T20I. The win saved India the blushes, as they managed to avoid the sweep.

Mandhana was India's top run-scorer in the T20I series against England with 119 runs but didn't find enough support from the rest of the batters. She was India's top scorer in both the matches that India lost, including a 51-ball 70 that went in vain in the final T20I.

Mandhana's 70 against England might have come in a losing cause but the circumstances of the innings make it quite special.

The ICC Awards will comprise a total of 13 individual recognitions in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men's and women's cricket.

The official ICC Team of the Years is set to be announced on 17 and 18 January.

The individual awards pertaining to women’s cricket will be announced on 23 January.

The men’s awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January.

As per ICC, all the nominees are decided by the Awards panel, comprising prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters from across the globe along with Geoff Allardice, the ICC’s CEO.

Posted By: Ashita Singh