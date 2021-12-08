New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The nominees for the ICC Player of the Month (November) have been announced. The nominations were released on Tuesday considering performances of players across formats including matches from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. ICC Voting Academy and fans can now vote to decide the winners. The results will be announced next week. Fans are invited to cast their votes until Sunday. They should be registered on icc-cricket.com/awards.

Abid Ali, Pakistan

Abid Ali is a Pakistani opener who has been giving brilliant performances since his debut in 2019. He scored 133 and 91 in his first test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month. Ali has laid the foundation of Pakistan's eight-wicket victory over the hosts.

Tim Southee, New Zealand

Tim Southee has been a constant in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the T20I series against India as well as the Kanpur Test. He has remained the captain in the first two T20Is against India.

David Warner, Australia

David Warner was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and aggressive knocks in the T20 World Cup. His knock against West Indies in Australia's final group match earned him the Player of the Match award.

Nahida Akter, Bangladesh

Nahida Akter was the best bowler, in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. She had a strong start to the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Anam Amin, Pakistan

Anam Amin is one of the important players in the Pakistan bowling set-up. She proved herself in the ODI series against West Indies by emerging as the highest wicket-taker.

Hayley Matthews, West Indies

Hayley Matthews is an all-rounder with her sway on both bat and ball. She was named Player of the Match for her performance in the second ODI. In the Women's Qualifier match she played 2/20 against Ireland.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha