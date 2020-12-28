ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni on Monday won ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the decade.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday won International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of Cricket Award of the decade. The global cricket body said that the former Indian captain was unanimously chosen by fans for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

Apart from Dhoni, current Indian captain Virat Kohli won the ICC Male Cricketer of the decade. The ICC said that the 32-year-old scored 66 centuries and hit over 20,000 runs at an average of 56.97 from 2011 to 2020.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field," said the Indian skipper after winning the award.

Meanwhile, Australia batsman Steve Smith was named as the ICC Test player of the decade. During this period, the former Australian skipper scored over 7,000 runs at an average of 65.79.

Here's the complete list of winners at ICC Awards 2020:

Ellyse Perry -- ICC Women's Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade and T20I Player of the Decade

MS Dhoni -- ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Virat Kohli -- Sir Garfield Sobers Award, ICC Men's ODI player of the Decade

Rashid Khan -- ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade

Steve Smith -- ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade

Meanwhile, the ICC had on Sunday announced Test, ODI and T20I teams of the decade. While Virat Kohli was announced as the captain of the Test team, MS Dhoni was named the skipper of both ODI and T20I teams of the decade.

Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma