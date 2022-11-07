ICC Appoints Match Officials For T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

The first semi-final match will take place between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.

Umpires Paul Reiffel and Marais Erasmus (Photo: ICC)

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

"The match official appointments are as follows: New Zealand v Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9 – Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee). India v England at Adelaide Oval on November 10 – Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee)," ICC said in a statement.

For the T20 World Cup final which is scheduled at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, ICC officials have stated that once the outcome of both semi-finals is known the appointment for the officials will be done.

India so far had a wonderful journey in the tournament where they won four out of five games against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and has only lost to South Africa in the Group 2 of Super 12s. India will be eyeing to clinch their victory against England who had a win against Sri Lanka in their previous match and made their way to the final four of the marquee tournament.

