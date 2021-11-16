New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for upcoming ICC events. Taking to Twitter, ICC announced 8 new tournaments for Men's white-ball cricket for the coming decade. ICC also revealed that 14 different nations will host the upcoming events.

Champions Trophy also got included in the list of upcoming tournaments by ICC. Pakistan will be hosting the next ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

ICC on Twitter wrote, "Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments were announced, 14 different host nations confirmed, Champions Trophy officially returns."

11 Full Members and three Associate Members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups, and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events.

The USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Whilst Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.

After the 2022 T20, World Cup in Australia, and the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, the USA and the West Indies will host the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following the World Cup, Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy after its return in 2025.

India and Sri Lanka, in 2016, will co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup and in the very next year, the 50-over World Cup will take place in Africa as Zimbabwe, Nambia, and South Africa will co-host the event.

New Zealand and Australia will host the T20 World Cup in 2028. The 2029 Champions Trophy will then be held in India. Ireland, England, and Scotland will co-host to the T20 World Cup in the year 2030.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 Members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every Member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.

"It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us. This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world."

(With ANI Inputs)





Posted By: Ashita Singh