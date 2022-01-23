New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in a recent interview with Dainik Jagran opened up about what he had done if he were Kohli and his take on the captaincy. He stated that Virat Kohli who had stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years was forced to leave India's captaincy and that he was at Virat's place he never would have gotten married.

Earlier, Virat had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one skipper for the white-ball format.

Akhtar who is currently participating in the Legends League Cricket said, "Virat didn't leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron?"

Talking about Virat's extraordinary personality and why he quit captaincy, Shoaib mentioned that "Virat captained for 6-7 years and I was never in favour his Captaincy, I just wanted him to keep scoring 100, 120 runs and keep the focus on his batting."

"I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed a time a little. fans are crazy about Kohli and he had to maintain that love he is getting for the last 20 years.

Shoaib when asked does of the pressure of marriage, captaincy, and family really affect cricket?, said, " Absolutely it does."

He said, " There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle."

He next mentioned how he thinks marriages while being on top of a career can be avoided and how he never would have done so.

" As a captain, you have to think a lot. I am not against marriage but I believe play while playing, there shouldn't be much pressure, play freely, pick up your things and play fiercely. I got married when I retired from the captain. As a Captain, you have to face the media, the brand, all the things which come with it."

He further said, "Rohit Sharma would be the right choice for the time being as India Test Captain. It's good if he doesn't succumb to this pressure."

Posted By: Ashita Singh