I Was Trying My Best: Suryakumar When Asked If He Thought Of Hitting 6 Sixes In A Over

Suryakumar Yadav stole the show against Hong Kong with his blistering 68* off 26 balls with the help of six sixes and as many fours at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. His knock over shadowed Virat Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 59 studded with three sixes and a four to post a mammoth total of 192/2 in their second Asia Cup match. India won the match by 40 runs and qualified for the Super 4 stage of the tounament after bowlers restrict Hong Kong to 152/5 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar smashed four sixes in the final over of the innings and accumulated 26 runs from Haroon Arshad over. After the match, Virat Kohli asked Suryakumar if he thought of hitting six sixes in the over the batter replied, "I was trying my best but let's not get past Yuvi paa."



Kohli and Suryakumar were seen interviewing each other in a video posted by BCCI on their Twitter. The duo had a quickfire 98-run stand for the third wicket which guided India to post such a huge total on a slow pitch. Kohli was blown away with the way Suryakumar batted in the game.

"It's my honour to interview Sky today, who played an outstanding knock. I thoroughly enjoyed his knock from the other end, came in and completely changed the momentum of the game on a pitch that wasn't as easy as he made it look, to be honest... This was my first experience of watching it very closely. I was completely blown away," Kohli said.

Suryakumar shared his version from the striking end and said he needed former skipper Kohli on the other end of the crease.

"Firstly, I loved batting with him. When I was sitting inside, me and Rishabh were talking about how do we take this game further as the wicket was a bit slow. When I went to bat, I tried being myself, doing what I do, what I love doing. It was really simple plan, in the first ten balls I wanted to hit the 3-4 boundaries. When I got that, I just kept batting. At that moment, I knew I needed you there and that's why told you to bat from one end as it will be easy for you to cover up later on," Suryakumar said.

Kohli further said he is looking forward to Surya playing such knocks for the Indian team.

"I look forward to you playing those kind of knocks regularly for us. I honestly believe that if you stay in that zone, you can change the complexion of the game against any team in the world," he added.

Kohli said that his plan was extremely simple, to stabilise the innings and take risks when the opportunity arises by hitting some big shots.

"When you (Surya) were there, my role changed back to holding one end steady so that you could express yourself. I enjoy doing this, staying in there at the crease when I am set. I enjoyed my batting in my last game against a quality attack. I am happy that I got two innings where I enjoyed my batting. Numbers and milestones are not really relevant to me," he added.