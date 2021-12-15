New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Test Captain Virat Kohli has rubbished all the rumours of him being not available for the selection of India vs South Africa ODI team. While addressing the press on Wednesday, he said that "I was and I am available for selection".

He further said that he never talked to BCCI in this regard and there was no such communication. "I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa," Virat said.

Virat Kohli is slated to lead India in a three-Test series against South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion and the series ends on January 15 in Cape Town with the third and final Test. The three-match ODI series will kick off on January 19 for which BCCI has not announced any final team yet.

Earlier, It was reported that Kohli wanted to take a break from the ODI series against South Africa in January, and several things including his daughter Vamika's birthday, rift between him and Rohit, and his sudden downfall as India ODI captain was being counted as the reason for Kohli to do so.

In fact, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had fuelled speculation of a rift in the leadership group by tweeting yesterday, "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up d another form of cricket."

However, Kohli said on Wednesday afternoon that he "never wanted to rest and was available for ODI selection," quashing rumours that he didn't want to play under Rohit Sharma in the three ODIs in South Africa.

On his relationship with Rohit, Kohli said, "I have no problems with Rohit. I've been clarifying this for the last two years. I'm tired of it. Any action or communication from me will never be to demean the team. I'm committed to Indian cricket."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Rohit Sharma as the side's new ODI captain, with Kohli retaining his leadership role in Tests. Rohit, thus, became India's full-time white-ball captain, having taken over the leadership role in T20Is last month.

Earlier this week, after Rohit was ruled out of Tests, Priyank Panchal was drafted into the squad as the his replacement. Rohit has also succeeded Ajinkya Rahane as India's vice-captain in the longest format.

Posted By: Ashita Singh