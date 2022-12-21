'I See A Lot Of Similarities Between Yuvraj And Him, He Is A Devastating Batter': Yograj Singh On Arjun Tendulkar

Cricketer-turned-coach Yograj Singh revealed that he draw similarities between his son Yuvraj Singh and Arjun Tendulkar after he coached the latter recently in Chandigarh ahead of the Ranji Trophy season.

The 23-year-old star kid recently made headlines after scoring a century on his Ranji Trophy debut matching his father Sachin Tendulkar's 34-year-old feat.

Yograj believes that Arjun has hard-hitting skills which should be capitalised on by the teams by sending him up in the batting order.

"He is an all-rounder. Then why were teams sending him down the order? He is a hard-hitting all-rounder like Yuvraj. I see a lot of similarities between Yuvi and Arjun. He will go a long way. One day, the world will remember his name the way they remember Sachin's name. Arjun will become the most destructive batsman in the world," Yograj told the Times of India.

The 64-year-old further said Arjun is more of a batter than a bowler. The veteran coach feels that the Southpaw is a 'devastating' batter with a similar batting style to Yuvraj Singh.

"Arjun reminded me of Yuvi. Arjun is more a batsman than a bowler. He is a devastating batter. Yuvi used to bat in a similar fashion. With time we started sharing the relationship of a grandfather and grandson. I am really happy I could do something for him (Arjun)," Yograj said.

Earlier this year, Arjun shifted his base from Mumbai to Goa to get more chances in playing XI. Commenting on his decision, Yograj believes Mumbai has made a huge loss by leaving Arjun from their squad.

"The kid is very talented. His leaving the Mumbai cricket team is Mumbai's huge huge loss. They will realise this soon. They have failed to discover his ability. I trained this guy because Sachin and Yuvi requested me. Sachin was worried about his son. He knows that his son is talented that's why he wants him to be taken care of," Yograj said.

Sharing the experience of coaching, the coach said, "When I entered the field, I told every bowler to stop treating Arjun as Sachin's son and bowl at him with a fierce pace and produce the best spin against him. Arjun tonked them everywhere. He is a destroyer with the bat."

Yograj added that youngster called him after scoring his maiden first class century and told him to not carried away with this success.



"Arjun was extremely happy. He was almost in tears. I was extremely happy for him. But I told him strictly, just focus on the next game. Don't just stick to one milestone, there will be many in the future. Sachin and Yuvi also called me after Arjun's achievement. I told them to wait and watch this kid and let him be Arjun," Yograj signed off.