New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India captain and Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Saturday opened up about Virat Kohli and said that he is a big admirer of the current Test skipper's attitude but admitted that the 33-year-old "fights a lot".

"I like Virat Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot," said Ganguly during an event in Gurgaon, as reported by news agency IANS. "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress," said Ganguly when asked how he deals with all the stress in life.

Ganguly's statement comes at a time when the BCCI vs Kohli saga has rocked Indian cricket. Earlier, the former India captain had said that he had urged Kohli not to give up the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli - who was recently removed from captaincy in one-day internationals (ODIs) - had dismissed Dada's claims, saying no one asked him to continue to lead India in the shortest format of the game.

"When I communicated with the BCCI first about quitting the T20I captaincy, I told them that this is my point of view, these are the reasons for my decision. It was received quite well. No one took offence, no one had any hesitation. No one told me that I should not leave the T20I captaincy," Kohli told in a press conference before departing for the South Africa tour.

Following Kohli's remarks, fans and several cricket experts, including former India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, urged the BCCI to clear the air over the captaincy issue. Later, Ganguly said that the BCCI will not issue a statement or address a press conference but will deal with the matter accordingly.

"Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say," Ganguly, who is commonly known as 'Dada' said, as reported by news agency ANI. "I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma