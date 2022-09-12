I Let My Team Down, I Take Responsibility Of Asia Cup Final Loss Against Sri Lanka: Shadab Khan

Pakistan's Babar Azam checks teammate Shadab Khan after he collided with Asif Ali in an attempt to take a catch during the Asia Cup Final. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan had a dreadful day in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The player dropped two catches in the closing stages of Sri Lanka innings which enabled them to post 20-30 more runs on the scoreboard. After the match, Shadab took the responsibility of the damage caused to the team by him and wrote, "Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down."

Shadab returned with the figures of 1 for 28 in his four overs. He was not at his best against Sri Lanka but he lauded his teammates Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz for giving the best out of them. Shadab dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Haris Rauf's bowling in the 17th over when the left-hander was on 46. In the next over, the luck had again caught Shadab as he collided with Asif Ali on the boundary rope while trying to catch Rajapaksa's catch but he failed and even suffered some injury. Adding to the misery, the dropped catch went to a six.

"Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14,@mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," Shadab tweeted.

Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 while Hasaranga contributed 36 off 21 balls to help Sri Lanka weather a top order collapse and reach 170/6.

Sri Lanka were 67/5 at the halfway stage of their innings, Hasaranga (36) combined with Rajapaksa in their most productive partnership of 58 runs from 36 balls. Rauf (3-29) removed Hasaranga but Rajapaksa remained unbeaten after an incendiary knock that included three sixes and six fours. It was largely because of his 45-ball blitz that Sri Lanka plundered 103 runs from the last 10 overs.

Defending a target of 171 runs, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets in one over and Pramod Madushan claimed a career-best 4-34 to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in exactly 20 overs.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (55)half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed's 32 were the only promising batting figures for the Pakistan side which felt 23-run short of the target.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came in defence of vice-captain Shadab and termed his as their best fielder who is having a bad day in the field.

"He is our best fielder. @76Shadabkhan just having a bad day. But our team definitely needs to work on their catch calling. Few times this has happened in this tournament. I hope he is ok," Shoaib tweeted.