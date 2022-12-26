I Hope Sanju Samson Is Part Of White-Ball Squads For SL And NZ Series: Wasim Jaffer

Ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for both limited-overs series.

Samson was dropped for Bangladesh ODIs after featuring in the ODI series against New Zealand following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Taking to Twitter Jaffer wrote, "I hope Sanju Samson is part of India squads for both T20I and ODI series against SL and NZ."

"And gets a consistent long run," it added.

The 28-year-old played in only the first ODI of the three-match series and was not given chance in the remaining matches which later got washed out due to rain.

In the first ODI against Kiwis at Eden Park in Auckland, Samson scored 36 runs off 38 balls including 4 fours.

Currently, Samson is leading his state team Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. In the game against Jharkhand, he scored 72 and 15 while in the next match against Rajasthan he smashed 82 and 69.

The wicketkeeper has played 16 T20Is and 11 ODIs for India amassing 296 and 330 runs respectively.

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is followed by as many ODIs commencing on January 3.

India's next home assignment will be against New Zealand who will also play three ODIs and three T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

The selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will soon announce the squad for India's home assignment. According to media reports, the committee has been given a two-month extension till December 25 which was sacked for its non-performance after the T20 World Cup semi-final exit.