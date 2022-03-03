New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India batsman Virat Kohli is all set to achieve the milestone of playing 100 Test matches in Cricket. Kohli will reach the landmark while India faces Sri Lanka in the first of a two-match Test series at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali starting on March 4, Friday. All set to become the 12th Indian to achieve this elusive milestone star batter Virat Kohli says he "never thought" he would come this far and make this landmark appearance.

Virat Kohli further said the occasion is special for him, his family, and his coach and thanked God for being kind. On Friday, Kohli will join the elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.



On Thursday, BCCI posted a special video featuring, Virat Kohli, with the hashtag VK100. Having scored only 4 and 15 in his debut Test against the West Indies in 2011, Kohli has come a long way in a decade-long journey in which he has amassed 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39 in the longest format.

"I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches," Kohli said in the video posted by the BCCI.

"A lot of International cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100."

"God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, all the cricket fraternity has been sending wishes and good luck to India's star batter on his huge achievement. Also, Kohli's 100th Test will be open to spectators with the BCCI allowing crowd at 50 percent stadium capacity on Matchday in Mohali.

