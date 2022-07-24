'I am Ready To...': Out-Of-Form Virat Kohli Reveals His Mission For Asia Cup 2022

India Star Batsman Virat Kohli's current bad form has led to many criticisms from fans and cricket experts. Virat, who was part of the India vs England tour failed to impress his critics with one after one poor batting performances throughout the series. He only managed to put 12 runs in the T20I series and 33 runs in the ODIs on the scoreboard.

Currently, he has been given rest from the West Indies tour and will return for the Aisa Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE. However, Kohli's decision was widely criticised by veterans and experts of the game who opined that given his struggles with the bat the selectors should have sent him to the West Indies.

However, the star batsman has made his intentions very clear now and revealed that he is ready for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. He had missed the 2018 Asia Cup and wants to mark his grand return with the upcoming one.

Kohli promised to give his best to help the Indian side win the upcoming tournament as well as the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by India. "My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli said in a statement released by Star Sports.

Back in 2018, India won the Asia Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and would look to retain their title this year.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently India’s highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup. He has scored 766 runs in 14 innings, across T20Is and ODIs, and is set to return for the tournament after being away from the action for almost a month.