HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Hints Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, At 1:45 PM IST January 23 Monday

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HUR Vs SIX at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques (vc), Steve Smith, Tim David

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Todd Murphy

HUR vs SIX Probable 11

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Mitch Owen, Tom Andrews/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Steve O'Keefe.

HUR vs SIX Squads