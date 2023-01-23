HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Hints Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, At 1:45 PM IST January 23 Monday

23 Jan 2023
TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

HUR vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques (vc), Steve Smith, Tim David

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Todd Murphy

HUR vs SIX Probable 11

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Mitch Owen, Tom Andrews/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Steve O'Keefe.

HUR vs SIX Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tom Andrews, Patrick Dooley, Asif Ali, Wil Parker, Chris Tremain
