HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Hints Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, At 1:45 PM IST January 23 Monday

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 11:54 AM IST
HUR Vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction BBL
TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 23.
Time: 1:45 PM IST.
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
HUR vs SIX My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott (c)
Batters: Moises Henriques (vc), Steve Smith, Tim David
All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Todd Murphy
HUR vs SIX Probable 11
Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Mitch Owen, Tom Andrews/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Steve O'Keefe.
HUR vs SIX Squads
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed