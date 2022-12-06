Hrishikesh Kanitkar Appointed Batting Coach Of Indian Women's Team, Ramesh Powar To Join NCA

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday appointed former cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the batting coach of the Indian women's team. He will replace Ramesh Powar, who has now been shifted to National Cricket Academy.

Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting on December 9 in Mumbai.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach,” Kanitkar said.

"Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to Men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI," BCCI said in a statement.

Laxman said Powar's induction as spin bowling coach to NCA will serve for the betterment of the game.

“With Ramesh Powar coming on-board (as a spin bowling coach), we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA,” he said.

Powar added, “I have had an enriching experience in my stint as head coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength.”