How Yuzvendra Chahal Reacted To Dhanashree Verma's 'Real Life Updates' Amid Divorce Rumours

Over the past few days, netizens have been speculating that cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are no longer together. The speculation started to rise when a cryptic message was shared by Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma on their Instagram profile. However, now, Dhanashree has finally reacted to the separation rumours and called them 'hateful'.

Taking to Instagram, the Youtuber-choreographer shared a bunch of sunkissed pictures and gave all the netizens a quick update.

Dhanashree wrote, “Good morning guys, Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking for the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.”

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends,” she added to the post.

Further, Dhanashree also confirmed that she will soon be going for knee surgery and later, she also addressed the separation rumours with Yuzvendra.

“This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! , hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least."

"I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else- DVC,” she signed out.

Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Dhanashree removed the surname Chahal from her name on her profile, and later Yuzvendra shared an Insta story with the message “New Life Loading” which led to separation rumours to surface online.

After Dhanashree shared the elaborated post, fans and well-wishers sigh of relief in the comments section of her post. Many even wished the choreographer a speedy recovery.