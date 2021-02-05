New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India, Australia, and England are vying for a spot in World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Lord's Cricket Ground. The Virat Kohli's men bolstered their chances to qualify for the finals of the inaugural edition after a historic series win against Australia at the Gabba last month.

Two of the three top cricket playing nations are scheduled to play a test series against each other before the WTC final on June 18. India currently sits at the top spot in the points table with 71.7 percentage points in the five series they have played in the WTC cycle 2019-21, and would need a minimum 70 points in the ongoing series against England to fix a spot against New Zealand. Let us look at all the scenarios that can play out before June 18.

The Virat Kohli's men can qualify if they beat England by 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 in the ongoing series being held in India. The visitors dominated the first day of the first test on Friday, amassing 263 on the back of a century by Joe Root.

Here's the qualification scenario for #TeamIndia to book their place in the final of the ICC WTC.



England can qualify for the WTC final if they beat India 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 in the ongoing series. Australia, which looked set to find a spot in the finals prior to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, will now have to rely on the results of the India-England series. The Aussies can qualify if any of the three scenarios play out: India beat England 1-0, England beat India 1-0, 2-0, or 2-1, or India and England draw the ongoing series either 0-0, 1-1, or 2-2.

