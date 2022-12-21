How Can I Sign Above MS Dhoni's Autograph: Ishan Kishan's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

Ishan Khan interacting with his fan before giving an autograph during Ranji Trophy. (Photo/ Twitter video screengrab)

India batter Ishan Kishan has earned huge praise on social media after he refused to sign above former captain MS Dhoni's autograph in a viral video.

After playing in the ODI series against Bangladesh, Ishan has returned India to play Ranji Trophy. After Jharkhand's match against Kerala which the latter won by 85 runs, a fan urged the batter to sign on the back of his mobile cover which already had Dhoni's autograph. Ishan denied putting his sign above the World Cup-winning skipper.

"There is Mahi Bhai's signature and he is asking me to sign above it. I will not be able to do it. Why do you want me to sign here? I will sign on some other thing," he told the fan.

"Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) ka hai signature and Mai unke Signature ke Uppar kaise karskata hoon. Abhi ham utna Pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Ham Nichhe kardete hai. Theek hai."



- Ishan Kishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wc7gRpDJnz — Deputy (@BoyOfMasses) December 19, 2022

Upon further insistence, Kishan said: "It is Mahi bhai's signature, how can I sign above that? We have not reached that stage." Ultimately, Ishan signed below Dhoni's autograph.

The wicketkeeper batter recently scripted a huge record as he became the fourth Indian batter to smash a double ton in the ODIs. He achieved the feat in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh and joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma ( 3 double tons).

Ishan smashed the fastest ODI double ton off 126 balls and broke the previous record of West Indies great Chris Gayle. Former Windies opener completed his double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

The 24-year-old batter continued his stellar form and scored 132 runs against Kerala in the first innings while he only accumulated 22 in the second innings.