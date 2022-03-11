New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dreams aren't always fulfilled, alternatively in many cases, we have heard people gushing about their dream coming true. This incident that we are about to tell you will make you believe in watching dreams again. This is a story of a 5-year-old kid and how his dreams came true and life, changed with a simple video that went viral on the internet.

5-year-old, S K Shahid's parents uploaded a practice video of him that went viral and led the boy to meet his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. Shahid also spent five days training with the maestro himself.

Shahid, whose father works in a hair salon, became an internet sensation recently when a video of his batting training caught the attention of international media and the late Shane Warne last month.

Check the video here:

Dream come true . Thanks🙏 @sachintendulkar sir. First time flight first time mumbai never imagine play in front of you At my 5 years of age . Lovely gesture from everyone there.not enough to say thank🙏 you. pic.twitter.com/r5t9Y196b7 — sk shahid (@shahidsk192016) March 10, 2022

It also caught the eye of the man Shahid idolizes, the now-retired Tendulkar, and before he knew it, the Kolkata-based boy found himself at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy here with the iconic batter personally present to encourage him and even hand out some tips.

"My son is five years old. His role model is Sachin Sir and it was his dream to see him. He wants to become a cricketer. Just to see him was his dream, but what Sachin Sir did, even a thank you is less," said Shahid's father Shaikh Shamser.

"We had uploaded a video of Shahid on our Twitter handle. This video was tweeted by Fox Cricket, which is an Australian channel. The channel tagged Tendulkar, former England captain Michael Vaughan, and the late Shane Warne. We feel that Tendulkar saw this video after which a member of his team got in touch with us," recalled Shaikh.

Tendulkar being a kind self took care of all the expenses during Shahid and his family's visit to Mumbai and arranged for their stay at a guest-house.

Meeting my Idol best felling in the world❤❤ pic.twitter.com/iI8w2yRp7k — sk shahid (@shahidsk192016) February 21, 2022

"He took us to the academy where Shahid trained for five days along with other activities including swimming. We have also been given a routine and a schedule, which we follow at home," Shaikh said.

So what exactly did the master blaster tell Shahid?

"He gave advice on which balls to be played on the back-foot, which balls to play on the front foot, he showed that. They also showed how catches are taken and after that, how the bat and grip are held," Shaikh recalled.

"They showed us everything. They even said that the boy has natural talent and he would go far. This all happened recently," his father added referring to the trip to Mumbai last month.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh