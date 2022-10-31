Hotel Sacks Employee Involved In Virat Kohli's Room Video Leak, Issues Apology

After Virat Kohli raised questions about the invasion of privacy at the hotel room, Crown Perth, the hotel where the Indian team stayed during their clash against South Africa, have issued an apology and also sacked the employee involved in the incident.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Kohli posted a video on Instagram where the room tour of the former Indian skipper was being provided in absence of the cricketer.

His entire wardrobe and other valuables can be seen in the video which the batter called an absolute 'invasion of privacy'.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli captioned the video of his leaked hotel room.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

Kohli was last seen in action against South Africa on Sunday where he failed to get going in the match and was departed for 12 runs.

India lost the match by five wickets inGroup 2 clash of the Super 12 stage.



Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.