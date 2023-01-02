Hospitalised Rishabh Pant Not Getting Proper Rest Due To Visitors Influx, Says Family

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun after a horrific car crash, is not getting adequate time to rest due to a high influx of visitors.

Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car rammed into a divider and caught fire on Friday while traveling from Delhi to Roorkee. However, the cricketer is out of danger and responding well to the treatment.

Being a high-profile case, many VIPs including actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami have visited the hospital to inquire about Pant's health in the last two days.

According to hospital staff, visitors are also coming beyond the visiting hours which is making it tough for the Indian team star to rest properly.

"It is important that Rishabh gets sufficient time to rest, not just physically but mentally too. He is still in pain due to the injuries sustained in the accident. He has to speak to visitors, which drains his energy that should be preserved for faster recovery," Times of India quoted a member of the medical team treating Pant as saying.

"People planning to visit him should avoid it for now and let him rest," the member added.

As per hospital guidelines, visiting hours are from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm where only one visitor is allowed to meet a patient during the mentioned duration. In Pant's case, it is tough for hospital staff to follow the rules.

The 25-year-old has been shifted to a private ward from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) last night. Pant has suffered injuries on his head, back, ankle and a ligament tear on his right knee.

The BCCI medical team is in constant touch with the doctors treating Pant in Dehradun. The call to shift him to Delhi or somewhere else will be taken by the country's cricket governing body.