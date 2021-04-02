Sachin informed about the development on Twitter today morning where he wrote that he hopes to come back home soon and also wished the 10th anniversary of India's ODI World Cup win in 2011.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as a matter of abundant precaution, six days after the cricketer tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Sachin informed about the development on Twitter today morning where he wrote that he hopes to come back home soon and also wished the 10th anniversary of India's ODI World Cup win in 2011.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted today.

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care of all of you," he had tweeted.

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium.

Tendulkar was the first male cricketer to score the double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010. In ODI rankings, he was on top for a total of 112 matches or 354 days. He is also the youngest to top the ODI batting rankings - at 8,346 days old in February 1996.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs he played for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.

