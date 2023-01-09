'His Wrists Work Better Than AB de Villiers': Ex-India Batter On Suryakumar Yadav

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruling the T20I format since making his debut for India. His unparalleled approach and reach make his class apart from current-generation batters. The only cricketer who comes close to his technique is former swashbuckling batter AB de Villiers.

The 32-year-old batter has always been compared to de Villiers due to his similar playing style.

However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had made a strong comment calling Suryakumar better than Proteas batter in wrist work.

"With AB de Villiers we saw, I mean he was one of the finest we have seen, no doubt. His (Suryakumar Yadav) consistency is a little bit more and I think what he adds with AB is that there's a little more power to his game. What he adds is the wrist work which AB didn't have. So the angles you were talking about, they were because of the wrists. Both sides his wrists work better than AB also," Ajay Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Suryakumar gave a superb show in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday. He smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 112 studded with nine sixes and seven fours to power India to 228/5 in 20 overs. This was Suryakumar's third T20 international century in a span of seven months.

In reply, Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 137/10 in 16.4 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with three wickets while skipper Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yazvendra Chahal dismissed two scalps each.