Himachal Pradesh Pacer Sidharth Sharma Dies Aged 28; CM Sukhu, Ashwin Extend Condolences

Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma passed away aged 28 in a private hospital in Vadodara on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to Twitter to express grief on the demise of the cricketer.

हिमाचल की विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी विजेता क्रिकेट टीम के सदस्य रहे और प्रदेश के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज सिद्धार्थ शर्मा के निधन की अति दुःखद खबर है।

मैं भगवान से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वह दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें व

प्रियजनों को इस दारुण दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें । pic.twitter.com/31rwMswXQX — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 13, 2023

Reacting to the news, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his condolence to the deceased family and urged state associations to do periodic checkups on their players across age groups.

This is scary. Hope every state association will have periodic health check ups for players across age groups. There is so much cricket happening and most of the cricketers find themselves on the road through the year. My thoughts are with Siddharth’s family🙏 pic.twitter.com/FXfd84SnSW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2023

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Sidharth's last rites were performed in Nangal, Punjab, on Friday. Sidharth was part of the Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy team squad that had travelled to Vadodara to play against Baroda from January 3 to 6. The pacer had a breathing issue during a pratice session on December 31 and was admitted to the hospital on the same day.

Sidharth's teammate and left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar said they regularly visited the hospital to see him as he was put on a ventilator after his condition worsen.

"From January 3 to 6, we played against Baroda, but all of us focused on Siddharth's health even during the match. We visited him regularly in hospital, but we had to leave him alone in Baroda and leave for the next match [against Odisha in Nadaun from January 10 to 13]," ESPNcricinfo quoted Dagar as saying.

"His breathing problem continued to worsen, after which he was put on a ventilator. We are all deeply saddened by his death. Sidharth was an important part of our team, and connected well with everyone," he added.

Sidharth played six first-class matches, six List A games, and one T20 game for Himachal. He was also part of Himachal's squad that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2021-22 season.