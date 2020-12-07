Yograj's statements were criticised by many and several people complained that his speech can cause tensions in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has often created controversies with his objectionable comments over the years. Now, he has been grabbing the headlines yet again for making an objectionable statement on the ongoing farmers' protests over the new farm laws.

Yograj's statements were criticised by many and several people complained that his speech can cause tensions in India. Amid this, an activist and student leader of Delhi University has sent a legal notice to him on Sunday for delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, and derogatory" speech.

Advocate Satyam Singh of the Supreme Court sent the legal notice on behalf of Sanjeev Kumar, who said that Yograj delivered a speech that is "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, derogatory and full of hatred against Hindus and is also capable of provoking riots and tensions between Hindu and Sikhs".

"Failing which immediate legal and judicial proceedings will be initiated for the criminal/civil prosecution of you, ...at your peril, risk and responsibility," the legal notice read.

The video of Yograj that stirred the #ArrestYograjSingh on social media went viral in which he could be allegedly heard making some uncalled-for comments.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying at the Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the three farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On the other hand, the opposition parties including regional outfits are coming in support for Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the rollback of the Centre's new agricultural laws.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma